Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downwards

(KAIT)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marked the eighth straight day the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina went down.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that 3,573 people were in the hospital for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The previous day, 3,617 were hospitalized for the virus and the day before that, 3,626.

That downward trend stretches back to September 8th, where 3,815 people were hospitalized. Every day since, hospital COVID-19 cases have gone down.

This chart shows hospitalizations over the past month in North Carolina.
This chart shows hospitalizations over the past month in North Carolina.(DHHS)

If the trend continues, there could be a reason to be optimistic about the state’s battle with the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
Martin General Hospital
Sale or no sale: Questions surface about Martin General Hospital deal
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Latest News

Community leaders combat racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access
Maynard Children's Hospital offers pediatric COVID testing
Surge in pediatric COVID cases demands new testing site
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed
COVID-19 deaths
Onslow County reports eleven COVID-19 deaths in three days