Smoke on the Water Festival next month; cooks needed for BBQ, Chili cook-offs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 23rd Annual Smoke on the Water Festival is returning for another year of BBQ and chili in Downtown Washington.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 16 on the Washington Waterfront, and will include a BBQ contest, chili cook-off, 5K, car show and more.

Cooks are still needed for the BBQ and chili cook-offs this year.

The deadline to enter the BBQ cook-off is Oct. 4, and entries will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Organizers recommend signing up as soon as possible to guarantee a spot in the contest. Participants will be required to pay a $175 entry fee.

Cooks participating in the BBQ contest will cook an entire pig. Participants will compete either in the gas or traditional category, and first place will take home $2,500.

Cooks taking part in the chili cook-off will also pay an entry fee of $25 for one chili or $40 for two chilis within a single team. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Three cash prizes will be awarded to the best chilis. First place will take home $500, second place will receive $300, and third place wins $100. All winners will receive a trophy in addition to their cash prize.

Smoke on the Water is organized by Washington Noon Rotary and raises money for area non-profits in Washington.

To learn more about the Smoke of the Water Festival, visit the festival website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.