Saving Graces: Daytona

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Daytona.

Volunteers with Saving Graces say Daytona is hard to take pics of because she sees her foster mom’s hands and wants pets! They say she is a purr machine and just as sweet as can be - all 10 pounds of her!

She wants to be in a lap or near her person at all times and will be perfect for a family with children to keep her entertained.

Anyone interested in adopting Daytona or any of the other cats or kittens can fill out an application and we will meet potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment. Adoption fee is $95 and all cats and kittens are spayed or neutered and are current on all vaccines.

