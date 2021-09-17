Ribbon cutting and naming ceremony held at BCCC

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday on a state-of-the-art training facility at Beaufort County Community College.

The new public safety training center at Beaufort County Community College serves the EMS and fire programs.

The more than 5,000 square foot building includes two classrooms and two vehicle bays to store training vehicles, such as a fire trucks.

One of the classrooms is an EMS lab for hands-on training on a full-body trauma patient simulator.

Construction of the $2.1 million building was funded through the voter supported 2016 Connect NC Bond.

BCCC President David Loope says, “We are in a very rural area in Eastern North Carolina where the population is sparse and the road system is sparse and we wanted a state-of-the-art training facility for first responders and that’s what we created here. We have the largest driving pad here in North Carolina for law enforcement. We have a state-of-the-art fire tower.”

The lecture hall of the building was dedicated in honor of David A. Crosby. Crosby was a respected volunteer EMT and instructor in Beaufort Bounty. He worked with the community college for 28 years.

