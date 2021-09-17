Advertisement

Retired Elizabeth City Coast Guardsman wins $1 million Powerball

Ronald Statzer is all smiles after winning a $1,000,000 lottery prize.
Ronald Statzer is all smiles after winning a $1,000,000 lottery prize.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Elizabeth City Coast Guardsman woke up Thursday morning $1 million richer.

Ronald Statzer bought five Quick Pick tickets Wednesday from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City.

When he woke Thursday morning, he looked at one of his tickets and went on the internet to verify the numbers.

Statzer saw all five numbers come up, said “oh my God,” and told his wife.

Statzer drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday and took home $707,501 after federal and state taxes.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

