Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where September ranks for rainfall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Autumn arrives Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a great weather transition time of year. The humid days of summer are soon to give way to the crisp dry air of fall. September is the most active month for hurricanes which can bring flooding rains to our area. My trivia question for you is where does September rank in terms of wettest months of the year.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 17 (WITN)

The summer season has thunderstorms which produce heavy rains. Autumn turns dry as hurricane season nears an end. One big hint: September is the anniversary of many hurricanes in Eastern NC like Floyd, Florence, and Fran. Take your guess and check below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 17 (WITN)

This time of year has a major transition from wet to dry. While September ranks as the second wettest month behind only August, October turns into one of the top 3 driest months of the year with November ranking as the driest with only 3 inches on average.

