Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where September ranks for rainfall

By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Autumn arrives Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a great weather transition time of year. The humid days of summer are soon to give way to the crisp dry air of fall. September is the most active month for hurricanes which can bring flooding rains to our area. My trivia question for you is where does September rank in terms of wettest months of the year.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 17(WITN)

The summer season has thunderstorms which produce heavy rains. Autumn turns dry as hurricane season nears an end. One big hint: September is the anniversary of many hurricanes in Eastern NC like Floyd, Florence, and Fran. Take your guess and check below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 17(WITN)

This time of year has a major transition from wet to dry. While September ranks as the second wettest month behind only August, October turns into one of the top 3 driest months of the year with November ranking as the driest with only 3 inches on average.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
Martin General Hospital
Sale or no sale: Questions surface about Martin General Hospital deal
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: North breezes and a few splash and dash showers Friday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms for Friday
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 16
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: First successful weather satellite
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore