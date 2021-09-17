Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
Martin General Hospital
Sale or no sale: Questions surface about Martin General Hospital deal
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time
Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas...
VIDEO: NY restaurant host attacked over vaccine proof request