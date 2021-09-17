Marines and NATO forces hold Exercise Burmese Chase at Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Exercise Burmese Chase, a military simulation training exercise, was held at Camp Lejeune on Thursday.

This was the first time troops on the military base were able to participate in the exercise since 2019, due to interactive restrictions among marines on the base as a result of the coronavirus.

Troops participated in infantry, convoy combat simulations, as well as a series of boat training exercises.

In addition, troops participated in exercises simulating scenarios where vehicles may have been flipped over in the event of an explosion.

The French, Dutch, United Kingdom, Swedish and Norwegian militaries were among the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s forces represented at the training.

“[It’s] really important to us to really be working with all of those nations, strengthening that partnership that we have with them.”

When asked about the importance of the various trainings, Gibson said, “The boat training is excellent right? Everybody likes to get out on the water, and we’re in the beautiful state of North Carolina so there’s really no better place to be.”

“Burmese Chase is a method of conducting an exercise with partner nations to include NATO, really to build upon what we’ve already established as a strong alliance and continue moving forward,” Gibson said.

Michael Stewart, a training equipment specialist, spoke to the significance of the technological advancements the military base has.

He pointed out how the simulation training center has capabilities for marines to experience simulation training in convoys as well as 12 other marine vehicle trainings.

“The benefits are immeasurable. We get the marines in here — in the combat convoy simulator — and we run them through until they are so comfortable that it’s muscle memory,” Stewart said.

Several other training sessions will take place on the base over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.