Judges say voter ID law discriminates against African Americans

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of judges have tossed out Republicans’ lastest effort to require voters to show IDs at the polls.

In a split 2-1 vote, the Superior Court judges ruled on Friday that the 2018 law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against African Americans.

State lawmakers passed the bill after voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring a photo ID to vote. The amendment didn’t specifically stipulate how the requirement would work or what type of ID would be accepted, leaving that up to state lawmakers.

GOP leadership in the House already says they will appeal the ruling.

In 2016, a 2013 voter ID law was also struck down with judges saying it also targeted African American voters.

