Judges say voter ID law discriminates against African Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of judges have tossed out Republicans’ lastest effort to require voters to show IDs at the polls.

In a split 2-1 vote, the Superior Court judges ruled on Friday that the 2018 law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against African Americans.

State lawmakers passed the bill after voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring a photo ID to vote. The amendment didn’t specifically stipulate how the requirement would work or what type of ID would be accepted, leaving that up to state lawmakers.

GOP leadership in the House already says they will appeal the ruling.

“Once again, liberal judges have defied the will of North Carolinians on election integrity. Voters of this state have repeatedly supported a voter ID requirement – going so far as to enshrine it in our state constitution.”

In 2016, a 2013 voter ID law was also struck down with judges saying it also targeted African American voters.

