Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms for Friday

Nice weather follows for the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: A low-pressure area is forming about 200 miles off the North Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it passes by off our coast through Friday. With this system as close as it is, some rain showers are working onshore. The primary impact from the coastal low-pressure system will be increased rip current threats through the end of this week. The weekend looks rather pleasant with normal highs in the 80s and little to no rain.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. High of 84°. Wind: N 7-12. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs near 83°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

