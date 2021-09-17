Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: North breezes and a few splash and dash showers Friday

Nice weather follows for the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: A low-pressure area is about 100 miles off the North Carolina coast and is expected to move farther away late Friday and over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves farther away. It is giving us some clouds and pleasant breezes Friday as well as few splash and dash showers. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The weekend looks rather pleasant with average highs in the mid-80s and little to no rain.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. High of 84°. Wind: N 7-12. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs near 85°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
