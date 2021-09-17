Advertisement

Inmate gets more prison time after possessing drugs and causing disturbance in jail

Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller(Craven County District Attorney's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A prison inmate was sentenced as a habitual felon this week for actions he took while locked up, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas.

Brandon Miller, of Chocowinity, NC, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance on prison premises, damage to a fire-extinguishing system in a jail and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

A maximum of ten years in prison were added to Miller’s maximum 153-month sentence he was currently serving for felony breaking or entering, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“We do not tolerate inmates who continue to violate the law even while locked up in jail or prison. We prosecute these inmates to the fullest extent allowed by the law and available evidence and will seek prison sentences in addition to the ones they are already serving.”

Scott Thomas, Craven County district attorney

In May 2019, Miller was found carrying buprenorphine, a schedule three drug, according to the attorney’s office.

On another day, Miller broke the sprinkler system in his cell, flooding the cell block. He refused to listen to guards’ instructions, resisting them and swinging at the officers, according to Thomas.

