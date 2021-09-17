Greenville’s COVID-19 testing hours to change again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has again announced the Greenville COVID-19 testing site hours are set to change.

The new hours for Monday through Friday will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing site will be closed on Saturdays.

Beginning this Sunday, Sunday’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is covered through the CARES Act, so there is no cost to the public at this time. Health care organizations are required to collect and submit insurance information if patients have it.

Individuals can visit the Vidant Health website to learn more and view other testing site locations.

