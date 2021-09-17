Former Goldsboro mayor loses battle with brain cancer

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro’s former mayor passed away Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

Chuck Allen was 60 years old and resigned in June as mayor.

Allen was first elected to the city council in 1999, and then mayor in 2015.

A graduate of Goldsboro High School and North Carolina State University, Allen founded Allen Grading Company.

Earlier this year a section of the U.S. 70 Bypass was named in his honor.

Allen’s funeral will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Farm, 200 Arrington Bridge Road, Goldsboro.

