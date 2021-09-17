Five-year-old Jacksonville boy starts second grade

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Destined Russ is five years old and is already in the second grade.

The five-year-old North Carolina Virtual Academy student tested out of preschool, kindergarten, and then most recently, first grade.

Destined reads on a 5th-grade-level and tests in the 99th percentile in the country for his age.

When asked just how smart he is, Destined wittily responded, “Smarter than an alligator.”

“He’s always doing math equations, like randomly during the day. Going to sleep, he doesn’t count sheep, he counts numbers,” his father Jerriet Russ said.

Destined was counting in Spanish at two years old and reading words by the age of three. His parents say they make sure to nurture his intellect in creative ways that still allow for him to be a kid.

“Even when we’re having fun we’ll incorporate shooting pool, talk about angles, and trajectories, and perimeters. Walking around the table. We just like to incorporate play and fun together.”

Quickly moving up the ranks academically did not completely come easily, as Charmane Russ, Destined’s mother, explains: “He works very hard even to the point. Last week he had more testing days than he actually had instructional classes.”

Destined has plans of opening a smoothie shop while he is still young.

Jerriet Russ reflects on how far his son has come in such a short time, saying, “He’s still five years old. He doesn’t know how to tie his shoe yet, so we’re still teaching him how to tie his shoes.”

