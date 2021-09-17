Advertisement

Bready Bear fundraiser benefits Pitt County social services

Bready bear
Bready bear(Great Harvest Bread Company)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can get a baked good for a good cause.

Great Harvest is hosting its annual Bready Bear fundraiser. Each year, the Greenville company sells teddy bear shaped baked goods and $4 of every sale is donated to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and foster care efforts.

On average, about 200 children are in social services custody in Pitt County and foster care is a huge part of their transition into a permanent home.

The kick off event is at 7 a.m. Community leader, including Greenville mayor PJ Connelly and Senator Don Davis will be there. DSS will also be on hand with a wish list for children in the foster care system.

The bears will be available for pre-order and can be picked up starting Monday, September 20 until next Friday, September 24.

