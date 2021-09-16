Vehicle pass required to access MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Visitors planning to attend the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show will need a vehicle pass to receive access.

The Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will need to visit the air show website to get a complimentary pass for their car, but parking and entry are free. Only one pass per car is required.

Those who plan to attend the air show both days will be required to have a separate pass for each day.

The general public will enter at the Cunningham Gate on show days, and drivers must present their pass confirmation receipt at the gate for air station security to check.

The requirement was recently added as a measure to enhance COVID-19 mitigation efforts during the outdoor event.

