Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas of possible development over the coming days. The closest is located about 200 miles southeast of the Carolinas. The system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and is bringing some coastal showers to North Carolina. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.

System off NC coast (WITN)

The topical wave in the deep Atlantic has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression (Jim Howard)

West of the Coast of Africa, storm development is at 80% over the next 5 days, so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. Early model runs keep this east of the Caribbean Sea. A tropical wave is just emerging from Africa which has a 20% to develop over the next 5 days.

