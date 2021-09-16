Storm development off North Carolina coast holding at 70%

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center is watching 2 areas of possible development over the coming days. Located about 200-300 miles east of the Carolinas, the system is holding at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and will likely bring some coastal showers to North Carolina through Friday. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the swells increase along the coast.

There is a 70% chance of development off the NC coast over the next 2 days (Jim Howard)

The topical wave in the deep Atlantic has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression (Jim Howard)

West of the Coast of Africa, storm development is up to 80% for the coming days so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. Early model runs keep this east of the Caribbean Sea.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.