School systems look to the state for on-campus COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Eastern North Carolina, some school systems are requesting help from the state in order to offer testing on school campuses.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said between December 2020 and June 2021, 58 school districts, charter schools and private schools across the state participated in its COVID-19 school testing program, receiving over 70,000 rapid tests.

The DHHS offers two testing programs: state-contracted vendor testing and independent testing.

“Sounds like a great idea because the more testing, the better. And if it’s made more convenient for parents, then it also can relieve some of the stress on pediatricians who sometimes get called in to do these kinds of tests.”

Craven County Schools is one of many school systems that sent its application to the state and is now waiting to be onboarded in order to provide this new service.

“I think this is going to be a huge service that we are going to provide and it’s really going to be something that’s going to be critical in helping our students be able to return to school as quickly as possible.”

Pitt County Schools also received funding for COVID tests on some of its campuses.

The school system is currently meeting with a testing company to see if what it offers can meet the needs of the school and community.

Beaufort County Schools also said its request was recently approved to receive funding for COVID-19 tests.

Matthew Cheeseman, Beaufort County Schools superintendent, said the money will go towards hiring more nurses to help align with third party vendors who are in charge of the testing.

Lenoir County Schools has been offering this testing service since last school year and said it has been going well and the nurses have been extremely busy.

All school systems that spoke to WITN say they will only test students with the consent of the parent.

Pitt County Schools will be offering an immunization clinic for state-law-required immunizations starting Thursday for kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade students.

The dates and times can be seen below.

Clinic dates Times 9/16 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 9/17 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 9/21 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 9/23 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 9/30 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You can call to make an appointment: (252)902-2449.

