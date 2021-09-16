Redistricting hearing held in Greenville for NC maps input

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can have a say in how congressional districts in our state should be re-drawn for the next decade.

Legislators will be at Pitt Community College at 3 p.m. Thursday. They want to hear from people in the area on how they think congressional and state legislative districts should be re-drawn. Lawmakers say they will consider public input before they draw and vote on all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on new census numbers.

Lawmakers are required to re-draw the districts every 10 years with updated census data. The latest data shows our state’s population grew and the state gained a 14th additional seat in congress.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they’ll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.