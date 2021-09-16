Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: First successful weather satellite

When did NASA launch the first successful weather satellite
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the recent launch of the Space X rocket with 4 civilian astronauts, I thought it would interesting to look back at successful launches which have help with weather forecasting and tracking. When do you think was first successful launch of weather satellite?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 16
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 16(WITN)

As I always do, here is a hint. Remember that the first Moon landing was in 1969. Now, was the first weather satellite before or after that? Take a guess and check to see how you did below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 16
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 16(WITN)

