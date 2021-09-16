Phillip’s Weather Trivia: First successful weather satellite
When did NASA launch the first successful weather satellite
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the recent launch of the Space X rocket with 4 civilian astronauts, I thought it would interesting to look back at successful launches which have help with weather forecasting and tracking. When do you think was first successful launch of weather satellite?
As I always do, here is a hint. Remember that the first Moon landing was in 1969. Now, was the first weather satellite before or after that? Take a guess and check to see how you did below.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.