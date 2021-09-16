Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A few showers Thursday mainly coast; Storm staying offshore

The Outer Banks have the highest rain chance today with some brief showers pushing inland
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A low-pressure area is forming about 200 miles off the North Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it passes by off our coast through Friday. With this system as close as it is, some rain showers are working onshore. Rain is likely for the Outer Banks while fewer showers will be able to push well inland. Inland areas will see a 30% rain chance Thursday and 40% Friday.

The primary impact from the coastal low-pressure system will be increased rip current threats through the end of this week. The weekend looks rather pleasant with normal highs in the 80s and little to no rain.

Thursday

Warm and humid with isolated showers inland and more numerous ones on the coast. High of 86°. Wind: NE 7-12. Rain chance: 30% inland, 70% Outer Banks

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. High of 83°. Wind: N 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies with highs near 83°. Wind: N 4-8. Rain chance: 20%

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore

