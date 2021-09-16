Advertisement

Pasquotank County resident wins $1 million Powerball prize, jackpot climbs to $457 million

North Carolina Powerball
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pasquotank County resident has won $1 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winner bought their ticket at the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City, and matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching those in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

Another person in Raleigh won $50,000 from a ticket bought at Food Lion on Neuse Road. That ticket matched four of the five white balls.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, bringing the total to $457 million.

If someone won the jackpot, they would have a choice of $457 million annuity or a lump sum of $331.6 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Friday night, North Carolinians have a chance to play for the Mega Millions jackpot of $405 million. The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots currently combine for a total of $862 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, and viewers can watch the drawing live on WITN.

