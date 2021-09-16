Advertisement

Onslow County reports eleven COVID-19 deaths in three days

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County on Thursday released more troubling statistics on the impact of COVID-19.

Just in the past three days, the county has seen eleven more deaths due to the virus.

County health officials say seven of those deaths were people under 65 years old.

The county said in the past week, there have been 18 deaths, raising their death toll to 218 since the pandemic began.

New cases continue to climb in the county, as well. Since Monday, the county has averaged 259 new cases each day.

Health Director Kristen Richmond Hoover says there are at least 14 open outbreaks and clusters, including eight schools and two daycares.

Vaccines continue to be available at the county health department. In the past week, 6,451 more people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Onslow County.

The county’s vaccination rate is 54.4%, compared to the statewide rate of 56%.

