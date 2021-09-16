Advertisement

New Bern man arrested for assault with a BB gun

Joseph Johnson mugshot
Joseph Johnson mugshot(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Wednesday for firing a BB gun at people, vehicles and property out of his car, according to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joseph Johnson, of New Bern, was charged with 11 misdemeanor charges.

Reports began on Tuesday of a person firing a BB gun out of their car at different places throughout Pamlico County.

We’re told the shootings resulted in one minor injury and multiple instances of property damage.

Johnson was charged with simple assault, damage to personal property, going armed to the terror of the public and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

More charges are expected.

Johnson was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center on a $40,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

If you were a victim or have further information about this case, you should call 252-745-3101.

