Mother of special needs children reached out to CDC for vaccine answers

By Justin Lundy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County mother of two children with special needs recently helped them get vaccinated and is now encouraging others to do the same.

During the ongoing pandemic, Monica Bullock spends most of her day taking care of her sons, 12-year-old Travis and 15-year-old Alston. Both of them have special needs.

Bullock says it’s hard for them to keep a facemask on and she wanted to find a way to keep her sons protected.

“I was hesitant with Travis because he has autism and an allergic reaction to the MMR vaccine,” Bullock said. “Alston has epilepsy and he had an allergic reaction to two drugs, Ketamine and Keppra.”

Alston operates on half of a brain and had surgery at two months old. He and his brother endure underlying health conditions daily. So their mother did research before allowing them to get vaccinated.

“I talked to the pediatrician about Alston and Travis getting the vaccine and they said it was safe for both of them to get the vaccine.”

Monica Bullock

Bullock took her research a step further and reached out to the CDC.

“It took about two weeks for them to email me back. But they emailed me back and said it was safe.”

Monica Bullock

Soon after, she scheduled an appointment with her son’s pediatricians to get the shot. She also scheduled a follow-up appointment afterwards for them to be examined. The one side effect her sons experienced were sore arms.

Now, Bullock hopes other parents who are hesitant about the vaccine will follow her lead by listening to doctors.

“My advice to parents is to talk to the pediatrician, and also if they have other health providers, talk with them.”

Monica Bullock

Monica and her husband got the vaccine as well.

For more information on COVID-19 clinic’s near you, CLICK HERE.

