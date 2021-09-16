Martin General Hospital being bought by Affinity Health

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Texas-based healthcare company is acquiring another Eastern Carolina hospital.

Affinity Health Partners announced this morning it will purchase Martin General Hospital in Williamston.

The company already owns Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, as well as the Plymouth Primary Care Clinic.

Affinity is buying Martin General for an undisclosed amount of money from Quorum Health and the anticipated closing date is December 1st.

The company said it plans to keep all active employees in good standing “subject to the company’s standard review process”. In a news release, Affinity said it is committed to employee retention, increasing employment, facility investment, and service expansion.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.