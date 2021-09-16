Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in Jacksonville wire fraud case

Police say this man is wanted for questioning in the wire fraud investigation.
Police say this man is wanted for questioning in the wire fraud investigation.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville hope you can help them identify a man wanted for questioning in a wire fraud case.

Officers on Thursday released surveillance photos of an Asian man in his late twenties or early thirties.

He is a person of interest in a wire fraud crime that happened at Computer Warriors on Yopp Road back on July 27th.

The man has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both of his upper arms. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt with red and blue stripes, gray shorts, and white shoes.

Police say although the photo quality is poor, they hope someone may be able to recognize him.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 910-967-1042 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

