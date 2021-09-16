Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a 19-year-old student at the University of North Carolina.

Officials announced that 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Oliveras was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder in Hedgepeth’s death.

Oliveras is being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

Nine years after the violent crime, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue announced that they made an arrest in the murder on Thursday.

Chief Blue was joined by UNC officials, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, officials with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, as well as Faith’s mother and father.

Governor Roy Cooper provided a statement about the arrest.

“Thanks to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, Chapel Hill Police and other law enforcement who worked relentlessly and have never given up on solving the murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth more than 9 years ago. Arrest made this morning,” Cooper tweeted.

On Sept. 7, 2012, 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth’s body was found beaten to death in her Chapel Hill apartment bedroom.

Attorney General Josh Stein said detectives and SBI agents conducted thousands of interviews during the investigation.

Chapel Hill Police said there is a necessity to protect the details of this case which remain limited as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

