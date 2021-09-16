Advertisement

Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

Officials announced that 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Oliveras was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hedgepeth.
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a 19-year-old student at the University of North Carolina.(Town of Chapel Hill)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a 19-year-old student at the University of North Carolina.

Officials announced that 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Oliveras was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder in Hedgepeth’s death.

Oliveras is being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

Nine years after the violent crime, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue announced that they made an arrest in the murder on Thursday.

Chief Blue was joined by UNC officials, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, officials with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, as well as Faith’s mother and father.

Press Conference

Posted by Chapel Hill Police Department on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Governor Roy Cooper provided a statement about the arrest.

“Thanks to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, Chapel Hill Police and other law enforcement who worked relentlessly and have never given up on solving the murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth more than 9 years ago. Arrest made this morning,” Cooper tweeted.

On Sept. 7, 2012, 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth’s body was found beaten to death in her Chapel Hill apartment bedroom.

Attorney General Josh Stein said detectives and SBI agents conducted thousands of interviews during the investigation.

Chapel Hill Police said there is a necessity to protect the details of this case which remain limited as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak low off the NC coast will move further away late Friday.
Tropical depression development off our coast still at 70%
Martin General Hospital
Sale or no sale: Questions surface about Martin General Hospital deal
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Latest News

State COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downwards
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: North breezes and a few splash and dash showers Friday
Chuck Allen
Former Goldsboro mayor loses battle with brain cancer
martin co williamston
STUDY: Williamston ranks among top 10 best places in state to retire
Vagabond Missions
Vagabond Missions concert to benefit inner city ministry