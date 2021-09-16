FEMA announces relief for flooding in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seven homes in Currituck County will soon be better prepared for flooding in the area.

It was announced today that North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a relief grant of over a million dollars to aid in stopping flooding in Currituck County.

Rep. Greg Murphy announced that the $1,040,864 grant will help pay for the elevation of seven flood-prone homes in Corolla, Grandy, Barco, Moyock and Currituck.

“Eastern North Carolina residents know all too well the threat of emergency weather and flooding, and I am so glad that seven Currituck County family homes will benefit from this important investment. The homes receiving elevation are located inside a Special Flood Hazard Area, which means they have a history of flooding from hurricanes and other storms.”

After Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available due to a federal disaster declaration.

