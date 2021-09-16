Advertisement

FEMA announces relief for flooding in Currituck County

Flooding in Central Louisiana caused by Nicholas on September 15, 2021.
Flooding in Central Louisiana caused by Nicholas on September 15, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seven homes in Currituck County will soon be better prepared for flooding in the area.

It was announced today that North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a relief grant of over a million dollars to aid in stopping flooding in Currituck County.

Rep. Greg Murphy announced that the $1,040,864 grant will help pay for the elevation of seven flood-prone homes in Corolla, Grandy, Barco, Moyock and Currituck.

“Eastern North Carolina residents know all too well the threat of emergency weather and flooding, and I am so glad that seven Currituck County family homes will benefit from this important investment. The homes receiving elevation are located inside a Special Flood Hazard Area, which means they have a history of flooding from hurricanes and other storms.”

Congressman Greg Murphy

After Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available due to a federal disaster declaration.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash
Garrett and Dianne Taylor
Pitt County student wants online-learning option, school says not possible
Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Attorney wanted man to kill him for insurance money, S.C. authorities say
Andrew Lewis
New Bern man charged with sex crime involving 13-year-old girl
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore

Latest News

Martin General Hospital
Affinity Health plans to operate Martin General Hospital
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A few showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore
Police say this man is wanted for questioning in the wire fraud investigation.
Man wanted for questioning in Jacksonville wire fraud case
East Carolina University
$3.8 million awarded to ECU psychologists’ mental health improvement research