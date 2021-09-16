$3.8 million awarded to ECU psychologists’ mental health improvement research

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly $3.8 million federal grant has been awarded to East Carolina University psychologists to help improve student mental health.

The university says the long-term goal of the grant is to help prevent and address emotional and behavioral problems in elementary school children.

ECU associate professors of psychology Dr. Brandon Schultz, Dr. Christy Walcott and Dr. Alexander Schoemann have received a four-year grant from the Institute for Education Sciences for the research.

The team is set to conduct a randomized controlled trial of a school-community partnership focused on improving mental health services in elementary schools, known as the Interconnected Systems Framework (ISF).

“Schools have long been tasked with teaching students who have underlying emotional and behavioral issues. Although schools are attempting various programs to address behavior and mental health, the outcomes for students with emotional and behavioral problems continue to be disheartening. School services tend to be fragmented and more reactionary than preventative.”

The team will test how well the ISF improves the quality of mental health services within Pitt County School and the Rock Hill Schools district in South Carolina.

“Pitt County Schools has made great strides in recent years toward implementing best practices. This project will augment those efforts and potentially provide an innovative, next-generation model for other school districts to emulate.”

In Jaunary, the team will randomize four of the eight local schools to adopt the ISF beginning in the fall of 2022. The research will run through the 2023-24 academic year. A follow-up assessment will occur in 2024-25.

“Student mental health will be measured using teacher reports and student self-reports, as well as academic records, attendance and disciplinary data.”

The research will focus its assessment on students entering third grad and follow those students through sith grade, evaluating their progress up to two times per year.

“Public schools are an ideal place to deliver behavioral and mental health services to all students. Schools are trying hard with the limited resources they are given, and we hope that the Interconnected Systems Framework will enhance the ability of our public schools to address the challenging problems that they face.”

