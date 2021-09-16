2 men arrested for selling heroin in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested on September 2nd for charges relating to heroin possession, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tells us.

Deputies say Robert Blount and Tyrone Jordan were the subjects of an investigation into the selling of heroin in the Aurora and Edward area.

31-year-old Blount was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, trafficking in heroin by possession and trafficking in heroin by transportation.

25-year-old Jordan was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Blount was held in the county’s detention center on a $75,000 bond and Jordan was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.