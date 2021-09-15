Unidentified body found in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are continuing their search to identify the body found in Chowan County this past weekend.

Saturday afternoon deputies say they found a body in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road, south of Tyner.

Sheriff Edward Basnight asked for SBI help in processing the crime scene.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911.

