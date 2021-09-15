Teacher of the Week: Edith Sosa from Wallace-Rose Hill High School

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for September 15 is Edith Sosa from Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

Sosa hails from Panama City, Panama and received her Bachelor’s Degree in French at Universidad de Panama. She then obtained her ESL and Spanish Certification through ECU.

Sosa has a lengthy resume and 30 years of teaching experience in high schools. She has taught foreign languages, including French, English and Spanish, at various schools in Panama before making her way to Eastern Carolina. Sosa has taught at Northside High School (2001-2003), Beaufort Co. Community College in Beaufort County (2002-2003), Spring Creek High School in Wayne County (2003-2010), and has been teaching English as a Second Language at Wallace-Rose Hill High School in Duplin County since 2010.

Beyond the classroom, Sosa has traveled to different countries, including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador and France for training. She says, “Improving and updating are essential in this profession.”

With a zest for life, Sosa describes herself as being “in love with culture in all aspects, music, dances, food and traditional dresses!” For that reason, she started the Latin Dance Club at a former school and the International Culture Club at Wallace- Rose Hill High School. She says it has been a great way to validate and appreciate the culture of the diverse population of students at the school.

Sosa has been married for 24 years and has two children, Sofia and Carla.

The person who nominated Mrs. Sosa wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Edith Sosa, English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Wallace-Rose Hill High School in Duplin County, NC, for Teacher of the Week..

As a mental health provider, I have the honor of working with students, staff and faculty in Duplin County via a grant-funded telehealth project that provides acute medical, nutrition counseling and behavioral health services directly to students, staff and faculty via telehealth on their school campus. This program affords greater access to quality care and prevents students and their families from having to engage in lengthy travel to establish care with a mental health professional or specialist, and also prevents parents and students from having to leave home or school.

Through this work, I was introduced to Mrs. Sosa, who graciously served as a translator for a Spanish-speaking student referred into our program. Sadly, several materials I typically utilize with students were not available in Spanish and Mrs. Sosa quickly stepped in to translate worksheets and handouts, in addition to providing translation services during our teletherapy visits. During our interactions, it was evident Mrs. Sosa had a heart for her students and provided a safe, compassionate space for them to learn, grow, and evolve. What I love most, is she innately understands the importance of cultivating an environment built to encourage social-emotional learning and models this herself in the ways she interacts with her students and colleagues. Always with a smile and word of encouragement, Mrs. Sosa’s presence truly transformed the way I was able to provide care. She left a lasting impression on me and I am grateful to know educators like her exist.”

Congratulations Mrs. Sosa!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

