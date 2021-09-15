Advertisement

Portion of New Bern street closed for road work

New Bern road closure
New Bern road closure(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a New Bern street will be closed for road work Thursday morning.

Pollack Street between Bern Street and Eden Street in New Bern will be repaved following the storm drain replacement project. The block will be closed from 8 a.m.- noon.

City officials are reminding drivers to take it slow if they’re headed through the area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain
The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina...
FBI campaign to raise hate crime awareness in North Carolina
Brooke Simpson
Halifax County native in finale of America’s Got Talent
Izzy
Pet of the Week: Izzy