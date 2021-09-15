Portion of New Bern street closed for road work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a New Bern street will be closed for road work Thursday morning.

Pollack Street between Bern Street and Eden Street in New Bern will be repaved following the storm drain replacement project. The block will be closed from 8 a.m.- noon.

City officials are reminding drivers to take it slow if they’re headed through the area.

