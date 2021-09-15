Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Greatest storms on Earth

Which storms are considered the greatest storms on Earth
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, sandstorms oh my! Earth has a variety of storm systems. Which of these do you believe are considered to be the “Greatest Storms on Earth?”

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Sep 15(WITN)

Like always, I will give you a hint. While tornadoes can be violent, they are small and don’t last long. Ok, make your guess and find the answer below. Good luck!

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Sep 15(WITN)

