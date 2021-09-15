Pet of the Week: Izzy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A familiar face is still looking for a forever home.

Izzy is a five-year-old husky mix. She has been featured on WITN News at Sunrise before, and unfortunately, she is still with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Volunteers say she is a true husky with a lot of the trademark quirks. They think she would do best in a home that has had husky experience before.

Izzy is very playful, loves her toys and attention! Volunteers say she likes other dogs, but is particular of who she spends her time with so a meet and greet would be required.

Volunteers say she would also do best with no kids or if you do have them, that they be older.

If you’re interested, you can visit the humane society’s website to get the process started.

