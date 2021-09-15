Advertisement

NHC monitoring two areas of potential development

Peak hurricane season continues in the tropics
By Star Derry
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - Storms 95 and 96 both have solid promise of development over the next few days. East of Florida, the system is at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and will likely bring some storms to North Carolina over the coming days. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the winds continue to shift.

Peak hurricane season continues
Peak hurricane season continues(WITN Weather)
Points of interest off the coast of Africa
Points of interest off the coast of Africa(WITN Weather)

West of the Coast of Africa, storm development is up to 90% for the coming days so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. Early model runs keep this east of the Caribbean Sea.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

Nicholas continues to weaken
Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: System off the coast has 70 percent chance to develop
An Investigation is underway.
Unidentified body found in Chowan County
Onslow County horse death linked to EEE