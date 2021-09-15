NHC monitoring two areas of potential development

Atlantic Ocean (WITN) - Storms 95 and 96 both have solid promise of development over the next few days. East of Florida, the system is at a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and will likely bring some storms to North Carolina over the coming days. Heightened rip risk is also expected as the winds continue to shift.

Peak hurricane season continues (WITN Weather)

Points of interest off the coast of Africa (WITN Weather)

West of the Coast of Africa, storm development is up to 90% for the coming days so that could very well be named in the near future and then we will track it across the ocean. Early model runs keep this east of the Caribbean Sea.

