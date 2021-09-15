Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking a low pressure system off the coast

Forecast Discussion: A low pressure area is forming to our southeast and the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60 to 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression as it passes off our coast tomorrow and Friday. With this system within a few hundred miles, our totally dry days are over for a while. Only spotty showers are expected for Wednesday through Friday with the Outer Banks having the highest chance. Inland areas will se a 20% chance Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 30% Friday. Overall, skies will be partly sunny to at times mostly cloudy.

Expect a light southeast breeze Wednesday afternoon under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds become northeasterly Thursday as the coastal low pressure moves northward. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday’s breezes will be northerly and then northwesterly with highs also in the mid 80s.

Wednesday

Warm and muggy with isolated showers. High of 87°. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday

Warm and muggy with scattered showers. High of 85°. Wind: NE 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. High of 84°. Wind: N 4-8. Rain chance: 30%