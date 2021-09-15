Advertisement

If you bought chicken between 2009 and 2020, you could get cash

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on...
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued a nation-wide recall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 on ready-to-cook chicken products impacted multiple states including Arizona.(Source: pixabay.com)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
(WITN) - North Carolina is among 23 states, as well as Washington D.C., to be eligible to receive cash from a class action settlement.

A press release regarding the settlement for purchased chicken products states anyone from the state who bought fresh or frozen raw chicken roughly over the past decade may be able to get cash from the settlement.

The settlement is for $181 million.

The press release lists the defendants as Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s Inc. and its subsidiaries, Tyson Foods and its subsidiaries, and many more corporations.

The release says the plaintiffs claim that the defendants and their co-conspirators conspired to control the price of and supply of chicken, violating federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.

People who believe they may be eligible for money can submit a claim here by December 31, 2022.

For more information on the settlement, visit the press release.

