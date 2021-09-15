Advertisement

Horse death linked to illness caused by mosquito

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has made efforts to control mosquitoes in the Hubert area after a horse was found dead.

Onslow County officials say the horse was given the presumptive diagnosis of Eastern Equine Encephalitis as the cause of death.

Officials say the horse was four years old and at a self-boarded facility.

After Onslow officials were notified, mosquito control measures were put into place. Officials say traps were also set and those collected are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test for the presence of EEE.

The deceased horse had not been vaccinated, which is encouraged by Onslow County officials.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover suggests the guidance of the CDC for residents to stay safe from mosquito bites.

