Advertisement

Halifax County native in finale of America’s Got Talent

Brooke Simpson
Brooke Simpson(America's Got Talent)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County native could be the next winner of America’s Got Talent.

Brooke Simpson sang her heart out for a chance at the $1 million dollar prize. She wowed judges with a cover of White Flag by Bishop Briggs.

She is from Hollister, North Carolina and a part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe. At her audition, he told the judges she wants to be the first major indigenous popstar to set an example for other people like her.

There’s still time to vote for her, the lines will close at 7 a.m. The winner will be announced during the finale Wednesday on WITN.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain
The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina...
FBI campaign to raise hate crime awareness in North Carolina
New Bern road closure
Portion of New Bern street closed for road work
Izzy
Pet of the Week: Izzy