Halifax County native in finale of America’s Got Talent

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County native could be the next winner of America’s Got Talent.

Brooke Simpson sang her heart out for a chance at the $1 million dollar prize. She wowed judges with a cover of White Flag by Bishop Briggs.

She is from Hollister, North Carolina and a part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe. At her audition, he told the judges she wants to be the first major indigenous popstar to set an example for other people like her.

There’s still time to vote for her, the lines will close at 7 a.m. The winner will be announced during the finale Wednesday on WITN.

