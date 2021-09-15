Advertisement

FBI campaign to raise hate crime awareness in North Carolina

The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina...
The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage the public to report them to the FBI.(FBI Charlotte)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte division of the FBI says it is launching a campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage people to report them.

A news release from the agency says its campaign is part of a nationwide effort coordinated through FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The national campaign includes billboards, social media, gas station pump ads, and radio, television, and bus advertisements.

Robert Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Charlotte Division, says no one should fear being targeted for violence because of their look, where they are from or any portion of their identity.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain
New Bern road closure
Portion of New Bern street closed for road work
Brooke Simpson
Halifax County native in finale of America’s Got Talent
Izzy
Pet of the Week: Izzy