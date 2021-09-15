FBI campaign to raise hate crime awareness in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte division of the FBI says it is launching a campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage people to report them.

A news release from the agency says its campaign is part of a nationwide effort coordinated through FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The national campaign includes billboards, social media, gas station pump ads, and radio, television, and bus advertisements.

Robert Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Charlotte Division, says no one should fear being targeted for violence because of their look, where they are from or any portion of their identity.

