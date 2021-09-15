Advertisement

ENC school districts struggle to fill positions well into school year

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While many students in North Carolina are once again filling classrooms, there seems to be a lack of staff on the other side of the desk.

“We have all of our students back on campus and we are having a very difficult time finding substitutes, which then impacts learning.”

Ali Setser, principal of H.B. Sugg Elementary and Sam D. Bundy Elementary schools

“We have had a hard time finding enough substitutes, and so often we’ll have classrooms without a substitute teacher. So we have to switch students around in the building.”

Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County Schools superintendent

As many teachers work to overcome the learning gap caused by COVID-19, they now have another challenge. Some are being stretched too thin.

“As a principal, we are wearing many hats to get this building running to keep students here,” said Setser.

Laurie Bailey is the area manager for Education Staffing Solutions. Bailey’s company works to find substitutes for Pitt County Schools.

According to ESS, they currently have about 200 open positions as the role of a sub has taken on a whole new meaning.

“Our substitutes are going in and they stay for weeks at a time and are taking on the role and responsibility of that teacher that’s supposed to be there that hasn’t even been hired yet.”

Laurie Bailey, Education Staffing Solutions area manager

Bailey explained since ESS is a separate organization, they can offer more incentives for their employees. “They can get health benefits; they can get dental and vision which has not been offered to our subs in the past,” she said.

Carteret and Pamlico County schools are in need of bus drivers. Carteret also needs school nutrition staff.

Craven County schools are currently offering a special $3,000 supplement for exceptional children staff.

