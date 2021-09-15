ECU football searching for first win this week at Marshall, preparing for another tough task

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football told us they have turned the page on the South Carolina game and are focused on Marshall.

They know what they are supposed to be doing to win. But knowing and doing are two different things.

The Pirates say they have to start doing in order to get their first win at undefeated Marshall on Saturday night.

“All the fans like big plays and the players like big plays too,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “We just gotta get them in there. Get them ran well. It’s all about execution.”

“Certainly there’s some things he can do better. I think there’s a half a dozen decisions he can be more disciplined with. Puts us in a better situation is,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “But I think we’ve also got to play better around him.”

Holton Ahlers was 11-24 passing for 77 yards, with two interceptions, and sacked 5 times by South Carolina on Saturday. Not all his fault of course. Mike Houston was asked on Tuesday if he’s considering mixing in Mason Garcia at quarterback.

“We are continuing to develop Mason and there will be a day when he is the starting quarterback here. There might be situations where he plays this year. I think you got to be careful with that because do you want to make sure you take advantage of every possession,” says Houston, “I think that Holton right now gives us the best chance to win.”

ECU can’t afford to dwell on 0-2. It may sound cliché but getting to 1-0 this week could swing the whole season around.

“Look at this game, look at the film, and take 24 hours to kind of sulk in that,” says ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead, “After that it’s next week up. We got another game.”

“Realistically, we still talk about it but everybody is looking forward to the Marshall game,” says ECU defensive back Warren Saba, “That’s the game, we have to play this week. We are going to keep it that way.”

Just like South Carolina, Marshall is unbeaten coming in and their coach won’t take the Pirates lightly either.

“This will be the best team that we’ve played this far in the season,” says Marshall head coach Charles Huff, “There is nobody hiding. There is no oh there’s a weakness, oh there’s a size advantage, oh they have a good system but we have an advantage. There is none of that.”

Both teams are loaded with upperclassmen and in all phases knowing must become doing to win.

“You know they are an extremely experienced, older team that’s one a lot. A lot of explosive athletes,” says Houston, “We’ve just got to play a very complementary game in order to get the win.”

The Pirates and Thundering Herd kickoff Saturday at 6 PM. The game is being shown by CBS Sports Network on Facebook.

