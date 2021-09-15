Advertisement

Did you lose your guinea pig this morning?

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Did you lose your guinea pig in Greenville Wednesday morning?

If so, Greenville Animal Protective Services has your pet.

Officers found the male guinea pig in front of a home in the 1300 block of Cotanche Street around 9:00 a.m.

The guinea pig is brown, butterscotch, and white.

We normally don’t post lost pets, but this little guy is a very unusual find.

If this is your pet you, should call Animal Protective Services at 252-329-4387 to claim him.

