Advertisement

Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway after a Wilmington woman was pulled from the ocean at Wrightsville Beach late Tuesday night, according to the police department.

A news release stated that officers were dispatched to the beach strand near Access 9 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call that two citizens had pulled an unresponsive woman from out of the surf.

The victim, identified as 78-year-old Sally Mertens, was not breathing and had no pulse. Life-saving measures were not successful.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event. We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident,” according to the release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: System off the coast has 70 percent chance to develop
An Investigation is underway.
Unidentified body found in Chowan County
Onslow County horse death linked to EEE
COVID-19 Delta variant cancels banquet fundraiser
Officers found the male guinea pig in front of a home in the 1300 block of Cotanche Street...
Did you lose your guinea pig this morning?