Death investigation underway after woman pulled from ocean at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway after a Wilmington woman was pulled from the ocean at Wrightsville Beach late Tuesday night, according to the police department.

A news release stated that officers were dispatched to the beach strand near Access 9 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call that two citizens had pulled an unresponsive woman from out of the surf.

The victim, identified as 78-year-old Sally Mertens, was not breathing and had no pulse. Life-saving measures were not successful.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event. We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident,” according to the release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

