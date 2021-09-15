Advertisement

COVID-19 moves service honoring first responders online

First Christian Church
First Christian Church(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual service in Pitt County has been moved online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Blessing of the Badges, hosted by the Pitt County-based Interfaith Clergy, will be closed to the public and broadcast online.

The event is Tuesday at noon.

First responders will be asked to remain in their vehicles as they proceed through the grounds of the First Christian Church.

Clergy members representing various faiths and towns/cities in the county will greet and bless the first responders and give them a boxed lunch.

Watch the service online here or at Facebook/churchesoutreachnetwork.

