COVID-19 Delta variant cancels banquet fundraiser

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An auction and fundraiser has been canceled in Beaufort County due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation announced its cancellation of its Celebrating Hope Auction and Banquet on Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for October 9th at the Washington Civic Center.

The college says the auction will move to an online format, as it did in the fall of 2020.

The online auction will open near the end of September and run through the end of November. School officials say all proceeds will go toward scholarships and emergency grants at the school.

